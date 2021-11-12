Keith Neumeyer Sells 25,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Keith Neumeyer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.70, for a total transaction of C$442,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,422,105.90.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.06, for a total value of C$853,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$832,500.00.

Shares of FR stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.59. 172,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.55. The stock has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.51. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$12.56 and a 52 week high of C$30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$189.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.71.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

