Kevin A. Plank Sells 263,340 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 263,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $5,574,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of UA opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 12.4% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,044,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after buying an additional 115,170 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 320.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 433,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 330,279 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $8,187,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Under Armour by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on UA. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.