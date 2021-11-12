Kevin A. Plank Sells 263,340 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 263,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $5,574,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of UA opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.
A number of research firms have commented on UA. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.
Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.