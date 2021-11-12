Kevin Havelock Acquires 805 Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Stock

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) insider Kevin Havelock bought 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($32.43) per share, with a total value of £19,980.10 ($26,104.13).

FEVR stock opened at GBX 2,658 ($34.73) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fevertree Drinks Plc has a one year low of GBX 2,039 ($26.64) and a one year high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 69.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,342.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,438.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

FEVR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,477.78 ($32.37).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

