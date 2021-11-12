KeyCorp Increases Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target to $27.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its target price upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGTI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.56.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $621,822.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,773.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $870,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

