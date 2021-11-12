KeyCorp Weighs in on Mistras Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mistras Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mistras Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of MG stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $266.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64 and a beta of 2.03. Mistras Group has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,092.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $39,387.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mistras Group in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mistras Group in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the third quarter worth about $123,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 58.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

