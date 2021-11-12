Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $845.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 38.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.