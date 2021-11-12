Kimberly A. Caldbeck Sells 9,040 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Kimberly A. Caldbeck sold 9,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $301,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ COUR opened at $34.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coursera in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Coursera in the second quarter worth approximately $28,700,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COUR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

