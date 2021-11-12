Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Given New C$225.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$225.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KXS. Laurentian increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$225.67.

Shares of KXS opened at C$208.06 on Monday. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$124.05 and a 12-month high of C$210.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$195.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$169.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of C$5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 9,907.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$200.00, for a total transaction of C$334,007.01. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total transaction of C$783,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,039,935.06. Insiders have sold a total of 14,472 shares of company stock worth $2,870,110 over the last three months.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

