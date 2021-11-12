Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,192 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

