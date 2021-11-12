Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,950 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) by 138.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 177,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $865,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSCE opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.011 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.