Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $78,438,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,686,000 after acquiring an additional 489,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,727,000 after acquiring an additional 369,226 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,874,000 after acquiring an additional 290,534 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 193.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 338,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 222,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CHD opened at $90.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.28. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

