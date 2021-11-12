Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 72.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,617,000 after purchasing an additional 958,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 421.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 814,198 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,901,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 635,468 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,741.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 567,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 537,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE ABR opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 33.04, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.85.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 59.07%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

