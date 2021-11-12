Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,667,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 177,580 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 74,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,612 shares of company stock worth $928,825 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.