Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $233,000 Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 358.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 189.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 523.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Shares of IWC stock opened at $155.31 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.07 and a 12 month high of $159.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.23.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

