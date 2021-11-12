Kinross Gold Co. (K) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

TSE:K opened at C$8.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.56 and a 12 month high of C$10.64. The company has a market cap of C$10.78 billion and a PE ratio of 6.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.06.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total value of C$99,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$371,427.84.

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.22.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.