Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Set at $8.50 by Raymond James

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) received a $8.50 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 790,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,757,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.87. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.