Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives $57.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,763 shares of company stock worth $11,646,785 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,962.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 206,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 196,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KNX opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

