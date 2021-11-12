Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €29.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been assigned a €29.50 ($34.71) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.80 ($36.24) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 1 year high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

