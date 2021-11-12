Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.31

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.31 and last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 37186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

ADRNY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.