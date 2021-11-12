Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Get Koppers alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.60.

KOP opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $742.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Koppers has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 2,570.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 12.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.