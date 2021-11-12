Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 83,825 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

