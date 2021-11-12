KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Trading 0.1% Higher

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $25.84. 10,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 48,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.37% of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

