Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Krones from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Krones from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Get Krones alerts:

Krones stock opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. Krones has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72.

Krones AG is engages in production of machineries and systems for filling and packaging and for beverage production. It operates through the following segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production or Process Technology. The Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration segment offers machines and complete lines for filling, packaging, labeling, and conveying products.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.