Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) PT Raised to $36.00 at HC Wainwright

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

KRON stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. Kronos Bio has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. Equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Bio will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $201,330.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,578.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRON. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio in the first quarter worth about $4,438,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 78.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 2.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

