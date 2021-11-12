Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar Purchases 19,688 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 19,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $61,229.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 12,119 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $34,781.53.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 17,167 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $54,419.39.

On Monday, November 1st, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 25,400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $78,994.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 23,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $63,710.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 14,292 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $39,017.16.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 1,800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $4,734.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 17,670 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $46,118.70.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $1,060.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $2,112.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $128.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.35. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 1,875.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 690,323 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 57.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 140,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 315.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 121,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

