L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Boosted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $46,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $218.98 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $246.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.32 and a 200-day moving average of $224.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.17.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total value of $19,579,595.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,542,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

