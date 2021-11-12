Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) PT Lowered to C$38.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.79. 4,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

