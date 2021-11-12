Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Insider Nicholas (Nick) Lindsay Sells 600,000 Shares

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) insider Nicholas (Nick) Lindsay sold 600,000 shares of Lake Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.76), for a total value of A$637,200.00 ($455,142.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 25.44 and a current ratio of 25.60.

Get Lake Resources alerts:

Lake Resources Company Profile

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 37 mining leases covering an area of approximately 70,400 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.