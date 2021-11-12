Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $218,000 Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,988,000 after purchasing an additional 987,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,447,000 after purchasing an additional 429,861 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,688 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in People’s United Financial by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,814,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,517,000 after purchasing an additional 872,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.13.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.