Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $728,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ferrari by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,958,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RACE opened at $258.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.68. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $183.82 and a 12-month high of $266.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

