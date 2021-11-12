Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in KLA by 271.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $214,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 22.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 46,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

KLAC stock opened at $412.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.63. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $419.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.