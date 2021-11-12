Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 138,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,088,806 shares.The stock last traded at $56.97 and had previously closed at $57.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.71%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

