Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $705.74

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 705.74 ($9.22) and traded as high as GBX 706.20 ($9.23). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 706.20 ($9.23), with a volume of 1,714,647 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAND shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.01) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 760.71 ($9.94).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 702.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 705.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of £5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.73.

In other news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave bought 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

