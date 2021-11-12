Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

LDSCY stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.4666 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

About Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

