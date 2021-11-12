Landbox (LAND) Price Up 116.2% Over Last Week

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Landbox has traded 116.2% higher against the US dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $558,321.58 and $31,824.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 66,263,327.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79472045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00071675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00072316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00098031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,620.73 or 0.07221535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,921.75 or 0.99900494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

