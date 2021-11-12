Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

LMRK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.29. 79,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,614. The company has a market cap of $415.22 million, a PE ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,762,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,074,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,910,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

