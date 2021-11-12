Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Landsea Homes updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $8.89 on Friday. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landsea Homes stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSEA has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.