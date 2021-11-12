Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 458,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,903 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $12,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 100,198 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 864,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,484,000 after acquiring an additional 43,426 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

LNTH opened at $29.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.34. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $103,095.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $218,301 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

