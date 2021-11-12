Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives $46.75 Average PT from Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCDF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $37.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

