Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is an iconic brand in the RV industry. It offer RV brands, Lazydays features new and pre-owned RVs, service bays and on-site campgrounds. The company also has rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More stores offer accessories and hard-to-find parts. Lazydays Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. II, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LAZY opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. Lazydays has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58.

In other news, CEO William P. Murnane sold 19,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $481,751.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 21,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $472,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,418 shares of company stock valued at $6,462,145 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lazydays by 1.1% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lazydays by 34.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lazydays by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lazydays by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

