LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Reaches $0.0743 on Top Exchanges

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 65.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0743 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $38.69 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

