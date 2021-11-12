Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Lear by 116,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lear by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Lear by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 74,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $5.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.52. 589,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,797. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.52. Lear has a 1 year low of $135.71 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

