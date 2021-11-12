Leelyn Smith LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $162.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $294.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.86. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.41.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

