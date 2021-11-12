Leelyn Smith LLC Has $680,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $680,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $24,369,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,409 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 314.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.55 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.76.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

