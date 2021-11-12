Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases 6,433 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 7.2% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $24,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after buying an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,703,000 after buying an additional 206,511 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,411,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $120,666,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,599,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.00. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

