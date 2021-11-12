Leelyn Smith LLC Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 26,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,907,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,974,000 after purchasing an additional 250,345 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% during the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $449,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.21.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

