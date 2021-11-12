Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 279 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,915.33 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,012.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,833.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,627.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.