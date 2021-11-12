Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 6,078 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,226 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 1.7% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.14.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $153.90 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $156.68. The company has a market capitalization of $138.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.70%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.