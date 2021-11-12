Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Gap Up to $26.37

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.37, but opened at $27.71. Legacy Housing shares last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 642 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $651.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.09.
In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $256,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $257,000.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,011 shares of company stock worth $3,999,224. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.
About Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH)
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
