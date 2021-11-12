Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Gap Up to $26.37

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.37, but opened at $27.71. Legacy Housing shares last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 642 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $651.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $256,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $257,000.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,011 shares of company stock worth $3,999,224. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

