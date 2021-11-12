LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Releases Earnings Results

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LegalZoom.com updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

LegalZoom.com stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.73. 1,215,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,808. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $40.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LZ shares. Citigroup cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LegalZoom.com stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

